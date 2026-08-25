Mich. Judge Tosses DOJ Suit Over County Immigration Policy

By Melanie Dorsey ( August 25, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has dismissed the Trump administration's lawsuit challenging Washtenaw County policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities, ruling that the federal government cannot compel local officials to help carry out its immigration enforcement. ...
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