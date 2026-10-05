High Court Won't Revisit Groff Religious Accommodation Test
By Vin Gurrieri ( October 5, 2026, 9:37 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined an invitation by a group of Washington firefighters to clarify whether the court's landmark 2023 decision in Groff v. DeJoy requires employers accused of illegally denying religious accommodations to show that the workplace adjustments present an actual hardship....
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