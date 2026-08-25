8-Year Supervised Release Sentence Upheld In First Step Case

By Parker Quinlan ( August 25, 2026, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A man given life in prison for a drug conspiracy and then resentenced under the First Step Act to time served and eight years of supervised release cannot further reduce the judgment, the Second Circuit has ruled....
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