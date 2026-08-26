Youth Center Investigation Shows Rising Governance Scrutiny

By Ashley Lynam and Emily Garrison ( August 26, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Behavioral health organizations have historically assessed institutional sexual abuse and patient-safety exposure primarily through the lens of civil litigation. Plaintiffs firms, class actions and nuclear verdicts have dominated boardroom conversations about enterprise risk. But that calculus is now incomplete, and in some respects, obsolete....
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