Tribe, Enviros Challenge Ariz. Copper Project Over ESA Risks

By Crystal Owens ( August 25, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Arizona's San Carlos Apache Tribe and two conservation groups are seeking to block an exploratory copper mine drilling project in the Galiuro Mountains and Lower San Pedro Watershed, alleging that the federal government wrongly found there were no Mexican spotted owls in the area despite photographic evidence otherwise....
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