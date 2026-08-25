11th Circ. Says 'Polite' Bank Robbery Notes Still Imply Threats

By Parker Quinlan ( August 25, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida man who said "please" and "good morning" to bank and credit union tellers in notes demanding cash can still be charged with robbery involving intimidation, because of an implication of potential violence if the notes were not followed, the Eleventh Circuit ruled....
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