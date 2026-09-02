BIA Ruling Calls For Analyzing Advance Parole Travel's Risks

By Richard Herman ( September 2, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- For more than a decade, immigration lawyers advising clients about advance parole could rely on an important protection: A temporary trip abroad pursuant to advance parole was not treated as the kind of departure that could trigger the 10-year unlawful-presence bar. That rule affected not only travel counseling but, in some cases, broader adjustment-of-status strategies for people who had entered the U.S. without inspection....
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