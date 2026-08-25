Colo. School District Says Ex-Coach's Bias Suit Lacking
By Jonathan Capriel ( August 25, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Colorado school district is urging a federal court to dismiss a discrimination lawsuit brought by a Black assistant basketball coach who claims he was forced to resign after raising concerns about racism in the district, arguing that the coach's claims are legally deficient because he fails to identify a single similarly situated non-Black coach....
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