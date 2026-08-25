23andMe, Calif. Spar Over Data Claims In Bankruptcy Court
By Alex Wittenberg ( August 25, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The bankruptcy trust for DNA testing company 23andMe and the state of California locked horns Tuesday over the debtor's plan to trim the size of claims that the state has asserted over a data breach in 2023....
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