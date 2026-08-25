NY Times Says EEOC Dragging Feet On Anti-White Bias Info

By Grace Elletson ( August 25, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The New York Times Company has sued the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming the anti-discrimination watchdog flouted federal law by failing to respond to requests for records of communications with conservative legal groups and agency efforts to investigate claims of bias against white workers....
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