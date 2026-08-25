HMRC Wins Pause In Ex-Construction Boss' £1.7M Tax Fight

By Kevin Pinner ( August 25, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- HM Revenue & Customs can pause a case challenging its accusations that the former director of several construction companies owes almost £1.7 million ($2.3 million) in taxes while an appellate court decides underlying issues, the First-tier Tribunal said in a decision....
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