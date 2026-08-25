Steward Plan Trust Sues Insurers Over D&O Coverage Denial

By Emlyn Cameron ( August 25, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- One of two trusts established under Steward Health Care's Chapter 11 plan has sued a gaggle of insurers in an offshoot lawsuit, saying the insurers were withholding half the coverage due to former directors and officers in another adversary case....
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