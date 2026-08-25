Texas Workers Lose Bid To Halt IRS Wage Withholding Rules

By Asha Glover ( August 25, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Two workers aren't entitled to injunctive relief from IRS regulations that directed employers to overdeduct taxes from their employees' paychecks, a Texas federal court ruled, saying the pair's injury doesn't outweigh the harm that would result from enjoining the agency from enforcing wage withholding....
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