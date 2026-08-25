Feds Say Ohio Court's Arrest Rule Hampers ICE Efforts

By Ganesh Setty ( August 25, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday accused an Ohio county's municipal court of impeding its immigration enforcement efforts, contending the court's rule barring civil arrests in its facilities runs afoul of the U.S. Constitution and Immigration and Nationality Act....
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