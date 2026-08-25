Tort Report: Mass. Jury Delivers Record Amazon Crash Verdict

By Y. Peter Kang ( August 25, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A record personal injury verdict against Amazon in a crash case and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler's upcoming sex abuse trial lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar....
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