Del. Ruling Clarifies Public Benefit Corp. Fiduciary Duties

By Robert Greco and Wilson Guarnera ( August 27, 2026, 1:47 PM EDT) -- In Drakes Landing Associates LP v. Tilden Park Capital Management LP, the Delaware Court of Chancery provided landmark guidance for practitioners and directors of Delaware public benefit corporations on the fiduciary duties owed by PBC directors and the statutory protections applicable to their decisions....
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