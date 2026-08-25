Carl Sagan's Widow Sues Over Luma AI Ad's Use of His Voice

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 25, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Carl Sagan's widow sued Luma AI on Tuesday in California federal court for allegedly using audio of the renowned astronomer's voice in an ad without permission, saying the law must stop those who would exploit her husband's reputation and intellectual integrity "for their own crass, self-serving commercial purposes."...
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