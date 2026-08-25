Legal Watchdog Lodges Bar Complaint Against Jeanine Pirro
By Hailey Konnath ( August 25, 2026, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The Legal Accountability Center said Tuesday that it filed a bar complaint against U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, claiming that she abused her position to unjustifiably target Democratic lawmakers after they released a video reminding members of the military and intelligence community that it's their duty to refuse unlawful orders....
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