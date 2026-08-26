Papermakers' €1.4B JV Plan Faces EU Competition Pushback
By Dawood Fakhir ( August 26, 2026, 2:00 PM BST) -- The European Commission said Wednesday that a proposed €1.42 billion ($1.65 billion) joint venture between paper manufacturers UPM and Sappi could reduce competition in markets for making print materials such as magazines and books....
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