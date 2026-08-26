CMA To Probe Cash Management Co.'s $6.6B Buy Of ATM Biz
By Dawood Fakhir ( August 26, 2026, 4:22 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s antitrust regulator said Wednesday that it is launching a formal investigation into the $6.6 billion proposed acquisition of NCR Atleos Corp. by The Brink's Co. to determine whether the deal will harm competition in the country....
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