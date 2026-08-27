Cannabis Shop Denies Tip Theft, Renews Counterclaims

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 27, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A Michigan cannabis dispensary has fired back against an employee who accused it of tip theft, claiming she is the one who stole, by secretly applying customers' loyalty points without their knowledge to pocket the cash difference....
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