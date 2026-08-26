Mass. State Rep. Charged In $700K In COVID Relief Fraud

By Julie Manganis and Carolyn Muyskens ( August 26, 2026, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts lawmaker was arrested early Wednesday on charges that he engaged in a series of schemes to fraudulently obtain more than $700,000 from COVID-19 pandemic-era relief programs, flipping some of the funds into higher-interest mortgages to others and paying campaign expenses, federal prosecutors said....
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