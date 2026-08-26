Next Phase Of IEEPA Refund System 'Temporarily Delayed'

By Jack McLoone ( August 26, 2026, 3:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has "temporarily delayed" the rollout of the next portion of its system for refunds of the struck-down global tariff regime while it makes sure the system doesn't incorrectly affect other paid duties, it told the U.S. Court of International Trade....
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