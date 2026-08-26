Chancery Lets Investor Defend SpaceX Fund In Florida

By Jarek Rutz ( August 26, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday granted investor Alessandro Possati a limited default judgment allowing him to act on behalf of an investment partnership in related Florida litigation, while declining to make broader findings that could affect his remaining fiduciary duty claims....
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