Energy Biz Names Ex-SFO Senior Official As GC

By Tom Fish ( August 28, 2026, 3:00 PM BST) -- North American Blue Energy Partners has appointed a former senior legal official at the Serious Fraud Office as its general counsel as the oil and gas company prepares to expand operations, increase production and pursue new partnerships....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.