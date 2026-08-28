Drug Rulings Clarify Pricing Test And Penalty Reviews

By Andrew Morrison, Deirdre Carroll and Jindrich Kloub ( August 28, 2026, 3:21 PM BST) -- This summer has marked a watershed for two of the longest-running sagas in U.K. competition law. On June 19, the Court of Appeal handed down judgment in Pfizer Inc. and another v. Competition and Markets Authority (also referred to as Phenytoin II).[1] And on July 28, it handed down judgment in Auden Mckenzie and another v. CMA (also referred to as Hydrocortisone II).[2]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.