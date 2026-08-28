Drug Rulings Clarify Pricing Test And Penalty Reviews

By Andrew Morrison, Deirdre Carroll and Jindrich Kloub ( August 28, 2026, 3:21 PM BST) -- This summer has marked a watershed for two of the longest-running sagas in U.K. competition law. On June 19, the Court of Appeal handed down judgment in Pfizer Inc. and another v. Competition and Markets Authority (also referred to as Phenytoin II).[1] And on July 28, it handed down judgment in Auden Mckenzie and another v. CMA (also referred to as Hydrocortisone II).[2]...