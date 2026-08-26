Fed. Circ. Backs Expanded Duties On Chinese Canvas Imports

By Jack McLoone ( August 26, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Imports of a type of rolled canvas from China are subject to a duty order on certain artist canvases, a Federal Circuit panel affirmed Wednesday, rejecting an importer's claim that the coating on its products didn't promote the "adherence" of ink in the same way....
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