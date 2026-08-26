Huntsman Investor Seeks Merger Records Over CEO Role

By Jarek Rutz ( August 26, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A Huntsman Corp. stockholder has sued the chemical manufacturer in the Delaware Chancery Court seeking internal records about its planned merger with Olin Corp., alleging the deal may have been shaped by conflicts involving Huntsman's chief executive and may shortchange investors....
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