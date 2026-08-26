Cos. Disguised Site Clearing as Logging, S.C. Neighbor Says

By Nate Beck ( August 26, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A property owner revived claims in South Carolina federal court that a group of companies cleared a site for development under the guise of a logging operation to avoid installing sediment and stormwater management systems, all while the city of Greer, South Carolina, failed to enforce any regulations at the property....
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