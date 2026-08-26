Crypto CEO Says Investors Lack Proof In Refund Fraud Suit

By Sydney Price ( August 26, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The CEO of Power Block Coin LLC, which does business as SmartFi, asked the Pennsylvania federal court for a win in a suit alleging he refused to fulfill their "buyback guarantee" of SmartFi tokens, saying the investors cannot even show they personally bought the tokens....
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