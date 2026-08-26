Consultant Says Tribal Corp. Can't Rewrite Contract Claim

By Benjamin Morse ( August 26, 2026, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Colorado consulting company and its founder urged a federal judge to toss a tribal business corporation's contract claim in a trade secrets dispute, arguing the company still cannot revive the claim by asking the court to rewrite an agreement that names a different employer....
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