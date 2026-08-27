5th Circ. Won't Reopen Apex's SEC Deal For Better Terms
By Craig Clough ( August 26, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has denied Apex Clearing Corp.'s petition to revisit its settlement agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the clearinghouse's purported failure to keep records of off-channel communications, finding that other firms receiving more favorable settlement terms later on was not grounds for modification....
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