Fla. Panel Lets Law Firm Appeal Bid For Doc's Income Files
By Madison Arnold ( August 26, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Florida's Third District Court of Appeal on Wednesday granted a petition for a writ of certiorari to the Law Offices of Adorno-Cunill & Damas PL in a malpractice case brought against it resulting from a divorce proceeding....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.