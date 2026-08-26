Fla. Judge Trims Claims In Bitcoin ATM Code Theft Suit

By David Minsky ( August 26, 2026, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge allowed most of an Illinois software company's claims of bitcoin ATM source code theft to proceed against its former developer and others, but tossed two counts of conversion after finding the allegations couldn't be sustained. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.