Moody's Sees More Room To Grow For Private Credit In CRE
By Nate Beck ( August 27, 2026, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Moody's said in a new report that private credit has taken on more risk and added more complexity to financing structures since traditional lenders pulled back on commercial real estate investments amid a rise in interest rates starting in 2022....
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