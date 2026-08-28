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Minnesota Urges Justices To Reject Foster Parents' ICWA Bid

By Crystal Owens ( August 28, 2026, 1:32 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota Attorney General's Office said two foster parents' challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act is far from over, because even if they could clear a jurisdictional bar, the Supreme Court will likely remand the dispute and leave the couple's equal protection question to be litigated another day....

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