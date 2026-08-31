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Tackling DOL Tips On When Midday Commutes Are Paid Time

By Justin Barnes and Jeffrey Brecher ( August 31, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A pair of U.S. Department of Labor opinion letters issued on July 22 by the Wage and Hour Division explain when travel between home and work counts as compensable hours worked under the Fair Labor Standards Act....

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