NLRB Seeks To Permanently Block Calif. Fill-In Law

By Katherine Smith ( August 27, 2026, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board urged a California federal court to bar a state law allowing the state labor board to perform certain duties if the national board cannot, arguing that recent decisions in other cases "confirmed" the court should find the law is preempted....
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