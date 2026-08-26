Bankrupt Villages Health System Agrees To $541.5M FCA Deal

By Hailey Konnath ( August 26, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Florida-based The Villages Health System has agreed to shell out more than $541.5 million to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act by submitting false diagnosis codes to get more money from Medicare, conduct that it disclosed itself, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday....
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