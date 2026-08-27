Binance.US Beats Sherman Claims, Rest Sent To Arbitration

By Nadia Dreid ( August 27, 2026, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US and a digital asset market data website have beaten for good antitrust claims in a proposed class action accusing them of working together to suppress a cryptocurrency's value by misstating its ranking, but Binance must face other claims in arbitration....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.