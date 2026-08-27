Food Processor Says Tribe's Request Would Hinder Its Ops

By Susan Smiley ( August 27, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Michigan produce processor fired back at a tribe's request that it stop releasing water into local wetlands, telling a federal judge Wednesday that even though it may have dumped untreated stormwater in the past, it's no longer in violation and that any restrictions would hurt its business....
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