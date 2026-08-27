Claims Court Halts BMW's $38M Tax Bid Over COVID Tolling
By Kat Lucero ( August 27, 2026, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims paused reviewing luxury automaker BMW's $38.4 million tax refund suit until an appeals court issues a decision in a similar case over the tolling of a COVID-19-era filing deadline....
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