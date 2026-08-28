Judge Says BlackRock Stake Doesn't Warrant IP Case Recusal

By Jarek Rutz ( August 28, 2026, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A federal judge overseeing several Delaware patent lawsuits brought by Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has decided that he will not step aside despite owning stock in BlackRock Inc., which recently disclosed an ownership stake of more than 10% in Monolithic....
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