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Apollo, KKR Partner With Atlantic Aviation At $10B Valuation

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( August 27, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Private equity giants KKR, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and Apollo, led by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, on Thursday unveiled a strategic partnership to support the growth of private aviation infrastructure platform Atlantic Aviation in a deal that values the company at close to $10 billion....

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