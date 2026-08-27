Compliance Firm Escapes Most Of Advisory Customer's Suit

By Sarah Jarvis ( August 27, 2026, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Compliance firm ACA Group has defeated most claims in a suit brought by an investment advisory firm client who accused it of being liable for her investment losses, with an Oregon federal magistrate judge finding the suit failed to state fraud and negligence claims against ACA over its outsourced work for the adviser....
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