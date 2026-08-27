Ex-USI Manager Denies Enticing Clients To Rival Brokerage
By Brian Steele ( August 27, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A former employee of the insurance brokerage giant USI told a Connecticut federal judge that the restrictive covenants he entered are unenforceable and he cannot be held liable for allegedly violating them when clients followed him to a rival firm....
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