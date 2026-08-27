Google Users' Atty Fee To Be In 'Realm' Of $147M, Judge Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 27, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday that he won't give the full $147 million in fees sought by lawyers who won a $425 million class action verdict against Google for unlawfully collecting user information, but he said their "really excellent lawyering" deserves an amount "within that realm."...
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