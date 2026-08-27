Health Co. Gets Partial Win In Suit Over $8.5M Food Tech Deal

By David Minsky ( August 27, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge handed a partial win to a health information technologies services company and its board Thursday, tossing some claims that they cheated a Canadian business out of $8.5 million in equity after fraudulently inducing the sale of a subsidiary specializing in plant-based extrusion technology....
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