An Inside Look At Squires' Discretionary Denials

By Nikhil Krishnan and Todd Baker ( September 3, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Under U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires, discretionary denial has become the single most significant obstacle to institution of America Invents Act proceedings. Since he took over institution decisions on Oct. 31, 2025, he has denied nearly 60% of petitions on discretionary grounds, without reaching the merits....
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