SVB Parent's Claim Loss To FDIC Bears Bond Wording Lesson

By Alexander Bein, Shelby Guilbert and Nicholas Hill ( September 4, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March 2023 resulted in its takeover by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The FDIC, as receiver for SVB, has broad discretion to manage the bank's assets and liabilities, including selling assets for the benefit of creditors and bailing out the distressed bank....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.